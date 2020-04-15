Support Our Stores-Open For Business

The following stores are Open for Business! Help support local businesses through the challenges of COVID-19! Please be sure to check with the business to confirm any deals or hours of operation, as this information is subject to change.

Information is based on deals found online. To report an error, or to have your business featured for free Click Here!

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits: Florida family-owned business ABC Fine Wine & Spirits is taking extra steps in protection by offering contactless curbside pickup for online orders at abcfws.com. Simply place your order, and once you receive the confirmation, pull up to the store, call the phone number provided, and a team member will bring everything curbside.

Haven Hospice: At work in your community providing high-quality, compassionate and timely end-of-life care. Ready to care for hospice patients with COVID-19 in their homes, nursing homes, the hospital or in one of five free-standing care centers. Visit BeYourHaven.org for more information.

Panera Bread: Offering online ordering, Rapid Pick-up, Drive-Thru and Delivery (*available in select locations) https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/home.html

Perkins: Order online with just $4.99 delivery fee. www.PerkinsRestaurant.com

Sam's Club: Offering Associate Appreciation hours every Sunday 8AM-10AM to include those on the front lines of COVID-19; healthcare workers and first responders beginning April 19, and every Sunday until further notice. All shoppers will be provided masks while they are shopping as a way of saying "thank you" for everything these incredible individuals are doing for our communities. For more information, click here.

