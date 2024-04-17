Expand / Collapse search

Suspect charged after fatally stabbing man at Florida hotel, deputies say

By Aurielle Eady
Updated  April 17, 2024 8:23am EDT
WILDWOOD, Fla. - A man is being held in jail without bond after he allegedly stabbed another man to death at a Sumter County hotel, officials said.

Deputies said the incident happened Saturday evening, shortly before 8 p.m., at a Day's Inn hotel located at 551 E SR 44 in Wildwood.

Officials identified the victim killed as 25-year-old Bilder Eulaio Pablo, who was reportedly an illegal immigrant from Guatemala. He was airlifted to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ricardo Agustin Lorenzo (Photo credit: Sumter County Sheriffs Office)

The suspect, 49-year-old Ricardo Agustin Lorenzo, who was also an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was found hiding a short time later along the wood line of Interstate 75, deputies said. 

Lorenzo is facing a second-degree murder charge.

The Sumter County jail has contacted the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency and a detainer is in the process of being placed on the suspect. 

An investigation is ongoing.