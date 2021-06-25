Suspect in Daytona Beach police shooting may have ties to Black militia group

The social media pages that appeared to have belonged to the man who allegedly shot a Daytona Beach police officer this week show what investigators said is the support of a Black militia group.

There is a nationwide manhunt for Othal Wallace, 29, accused of shooting Officer Jason Raynor, 26, in the head.

Posts on his social media appear to show talk of killing law enforcement officers, demonstrates strong language aimed at police, and show Wallace in support of the Black Militia group NFAC. Before the page was taken down, you could see Wallace in full tactical gear.

The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism said the group is typically seen in tactical gear.

"This is a paramilitary group that has organized armed demonstrations around the country to protest police brutality, white supremacy," said Oren Segal with the ADL Center on Extremism. "They definitely view a confrontational approach, an armed approach to some of the injustices that they see."

The Anti-Defamation League says the group formed last year and has not had a record of violent incidents. They're now working to learn more about what impact NFAC and its leader will have on its followers and their motivations.

"In a time of increased anxiety and fear of law enforcement and the communities, this often can exacerbate the situation," said Segal.

We have not confirmed that Wallace was a member of the organization, but the Daytona Beach Police Chief says they are aware the posts are out there that show he is in support of the militia group.

