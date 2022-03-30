Man accused of murdering Daytona Beach couple makes first appearance

Jean R. Macean, accused in the killings of Brenda and Terry Aultman, made his first appearance before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Macean, 32, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on two counts of premeditated first degree murder.

Investigators say the Aultmans were riding their bikes home from Bike Week when Macean picked them at random and stabbed them to death.

As for what’s next in the case, many want to know if the state attorney’s office plans to seek the death penalty.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza said his team has not made that decision yet, and they plan to have that discussion with the victim’s family and law enforcement.

"And we will also review the facts and circumstances as we know them and apply that to the law that applies whether or not the death penalty is an appropriate sanction in this case," he said.

As for the suspect’s immigration status, he said that’s up to the federal authorities.

"That’s their ballpark. That’s their wheelhouse. We’re gonna prosecute him here for the crimes he’s committed, and it’ll be up to the federal authorities to decide what they want to do," he said.

The judge ordered he be held without bond.

