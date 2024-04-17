Man who took his own life threatened to drive car into Tampa FDOT building, bomb team investigates: Police

Multiple guns and gas tanks were found inside a car after a man who threatened to drive into the Florida Department of Transportation's office building in Tampa took his own life.

The Tampa Police Department said the threats prompted a massive police presence and evacuations of FDOT's office as well as the Florida Highway Patrol's nearby office on McKinley Drive.

The incident began unfolding at around 3:30 p.m. at 11201 McKinley Drive. Officers said they responded after FDOT staff received a call from the 60-year-old man threatening to drive his car into the building.

Officials said he also told the staff that he had a bomb and was planning on hurting people.

The man was found inside a blue vehicle in the parking lot, and authorities said he pointed a gun at his head as soon as responding officers approached. Tampa police tried to talk with him, but they said he shot himself.

After that, the officers found suspicious items, including wires, inside the car. The Tampa Police Bomb Team has been assessing the situation and said they found multiple guns, high-powered magazines and gas tanks inside the car.

"It's clear the subject was here to cause harm," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said.

The man has not been identified, and it's unclear why he was targeting the FDOT office in Tampa. The scene on McKinley Drive remains active as police continue their investigation.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: