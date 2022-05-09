Tamara Sytch arrest: State files motion to revoke WWE legend's bond in deadly Florida crash

The state of Florida has filed a motion asking a judge to revoke bond for WWW legend Tammy "Sunny" Sytch following her arrest Friday on alleged DUI charges connected to a deadly crash in March near Daytona Beach.

The judge has not yet ruled on the motion, which was filed May 9.

Sytch was arrested Friday night at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach and booked into jail on charges of DUI causing death, causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspected or revoked driver's license, and multiple counts of DUI. She was released on bond later that day, according to Ormond Beach Police Department.

Police said Sytch's BAC was .280, more than three times the legal limit when she was behind the wheel on March 25, 2022, and crashed into another vehicle in Ormond Beach, resulting in the death of Julian Lafrancis Lasseter.

In its court motion, the state alleged Sytch had previously been convicted of a crime, including two DUI charges in 2015 in Pennsylvania, and years later violated probation. The state also alleged that Sytch's license was suspended.

The 49-year-old Stych, known to WWE fans as "Sunny," made her professional wrestling debut the mid-1990s and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.