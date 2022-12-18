Expand / Collapse search

Tampa women accused of running ‘traveling drug roadshow’ arrested in South Florida

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Ocala
FOX 51 Gainesville
DRUGS WOMEN REZIED article

Juanita Rose Fluckes and Lauren Ashley Rosetti are accused of running a traveling drug ring. Images are courtesy of the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

STUART, Fla. - Two Tampa women are facing years in prison after deputies say they tried to land a lucrative drug deal in South Florida. 

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Juanita Rose Fluckes and 32-year-old Lauren Ashley Rosetti were identified as key suspects in the ongoing sale and distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine in the Treasure Coast area. 

The women were arrested on Friday night after deputies say they caught the pair with 8 ounces of methamphetamine and half a gram of cocaine. 

DRUGS5RESIZED.jpg

Deputies say the women had 16 grams of fentanyl and their own supply of Narcan back in their hotel room. 

According to investigators, the women had 16 grams of fentanyl and their own supply of Narcan back in their hotel room. 

READ: HCSO: Tampa man accused of killing newborn baby

Both women have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, delivery of cocaine, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest. 

DRUGS4RESIZED.jpg

Investigators say they women had drugs on them and back in their hotel room. 

MCSO expects the women to be behind bars for at least 15 years.   

drugs-bag-resized.jpg

Deputies say they caught the pair with 8 ounces of methamphetamine and half a gram of cocaine. Image is courtesy of the Martin County Sheriff's Office. 