Tampa women accused of running ‘traveling drug roadshow’ arrested in South Florida

article

Two Tampa women are facing years in prison after deputies say they tried to land a lucrative drug deal in South Florida.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Juanita Rose Fluckes and 32-year-old Lauren Ashley Rosetti were identified as key suspects in the ongoing sale and distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine in the Treasure Coast area.

The women were arrested on Friday night after deputies say they caught the pair with 8 ounces of methamphetamine and half a gram of cocaine.

Deputies say the women had 16 grams of fentanyl and their own supply of Narcan back in their hotel room.

According to investigators, the women had 16 grams of fentanyl and their own supply of Narcan back in their hotel room.

READ: HCSO: Tampa man accused of killing newborn baby

Both women have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, delivery of cocaine, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

Investigators say they women had drugs on them and back in their hotel room.

MCSO expects the women to be behind bars for at least 15 years.