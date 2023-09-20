Target rolls out drive-up Starbucks service in Florida

Pumpkin spice latte season is here – and now, you won't even have to get out of your car to get your coffee fix.

Target announced Tuesday it would roll out its drive-up service for Starbucks drinks across the country by early October for customers who place a pick-up order in the app, according to a press release. The department store said its pilot program that started in 2021 was successful, making it the first retailer to offer this service at this scale, Target said.

After customers place a drive-up order in the Target app and let the store know they're on the way, they can then choose to add a Starbucks drink. When the customer arrives at the store, a Target employee will bring out their order, plus their freshly made beverage.

While the Drive Up with Starbucks feature isn't available at all locations yet until early fall, it's already up and running in Florida.

Photo: Target

"Drive Up with Starbucks builds upon Target’s more than 20-year partnership with Starbucks, which today has more than 1,700 Cafés serving up comfort in our stores around the country," Target said in a press release. "With the ability to add a Starbucks drink or menu item to a Drive Up order, we are making Target runs through our same-day services even more rewarding and convenient than ever."

If you're deciding what to order, Target said the top-selling items during the pilot program were iced brown sugar oatmilk shaken espresso, birthday cake pop and iced caramel macchiato.

Check with your local Target before ordering to double-check this feature is available.