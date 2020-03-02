Teen arrested after high-speed pursuit of stolen car, deputies say

Deputies in Marion County said they were led on a high-speed pursuit after attempting to stop the driver of a stolen vehicle.

The deputies were in the area of Dunnellon and The Shores on Friday evening when they spotted the vehicle driven by a teenager. They said the teen fled from them through residential areas at a high rate of speed. The pursuit was recorded on dashboard cameras inside sheriff’s office patrol cars and on body cameras worn by deputies. The video was released by the Marion County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

According to deputies, the teen struck an occupied sheriff’s office patrol car while trying to evade deputies but was eventually taken into custody following a wreck on Maricamp Road.

The 16-year-old driver faces multiple charges, including grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, fleeing, unlawful possession of a firearm, use/display firearm during felony, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, grand theft of a motor vehicle, armed burglary, and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed.

Deputies said the gun in his possession had been stolen out of a vehicle that had been left unlocked.