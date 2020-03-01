Teen arrested after making threat against Florida high school on social media, deputies say

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that a student is facing charges after allegedly making a social media threat made against a high school.

They said that a 15-year-old boy was arrested as he is suspected of posting a threat against his high school. Many people are said to have contacted the Sheriff's Office about the supposed threat made against the North Marion High School in Citra.

Parents and students who saw the post made several calls to the Sheriff's Office, which helped deputies make the quick arrest.

On Monday, deputies said that the school will be open as normal.