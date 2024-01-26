'He's a great kid': Palm Bay teen recovering after uncle allegedly kills 3 family members inside apartment

The 15-year-old injured in a deadly shooting in Palm Bay continues to recover.

"He's a great kid, very funny, great student in school, good friend to others," said Kara Morrison, Co-Athletic Director at Wade Christian Academy.

That's why it's hard for those who know and love Kamauri Curry to comprehend that he's in the fight for his life.

Current and former school leaders who work with the teen say he is still in critical condition after being shot in the head.

"Been in touch with Dad through texts and calls. Not 100% sure about the prognosis. Doctors say they're waiting on swelling to come down," said Kathryn Maddox, Family Friend and Mentor.

The horror unfolded after Palm Bay police say 26-year-old Tashawn Taylor shot and killed three family members at a home and injured two others.

Kathryn Maddox is a close family friend and mentors the teen. She says Kamauri was struck in the head as he tried to duck for cover.

MORE HEADLINES:

"Anybody to read what happened. What he saw - anybody, doesn't matter - shocking that someone would have to go through that," said Maddox.

Maddox says her family knows Kamauri as an honor student and basketball star at school. So, every hospital visit this week has included a prayer that he will come home and be back in action soon.

"Put hands on him and pray for him. Pray for the full recovery," said Maddox, "Get back to doing what he loves and being a kid again."

Maddox says Kamauri is receiving treatment and recovering at a hospital in Orlando. To help with medical expenses, she started a GoFundMe with permission from his dad to help the family.

Fundraiser by Katie Maddox : Kamauri's road to recovery (gofundme.com)



