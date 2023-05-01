Teen killed, 2 others injured in shooting outside Dezerland Park Orlando

Police say a 14-year-old from the Tampa area has been killed in an Orlando shooting. The incident happened outside Dezerland Park late Saturday night.

Investigators had the front entrance to the mall locked down long into the night as they tried to find out what led to shots being fired.

"Condolences go out to the family. It’s just horrible," said Bruce Baker, an Orlando native who was upset after hearing about a shooting that took a young man’s life.

The Orlando Police Department says Trevon Robinson was killed when someone shot into a group of people at the indoor attraction off of International Drive. Two other 14-year-olds were hurt in the shooting. One has been released while the other remains in the hospital.

"It begins with parents. It starts with Mom and Dad," said Baker. "Just laying down some ground rules, and we also need law enforcement. I think we need to bring back curfew."

Investigators say the shooting happened as a group of teens was leaving the attraction just before midnight. They believe just one person fired the shots.

Baker hopes more leaders in the city can come together to give youth more ways to escape the violence.

"I think if we could create some type of afterschool program in the inner city, you know where they can go to escape the temptation and the influence. I think we would have a better outcome," Baker added.

No suspect has been identified in the shooting yet. OPD is asking anyone with information to contact them at 321-235-5300. You can also contact Crimeline anonymously at 800-423-TIPS (8477).