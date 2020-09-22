Teen killed, 3 others injured in crash on US-27 in Clermont

article

A teenager was killed and 3 passengers were injured after crashing into a Penske box truck on U.S. Highway 27 in Clermont early Tuesday morning.

Clermont police say it happened on South US-27 and Hooks Street around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the teenagers, ages ranging from 13-15, were traveling in a blue Toyota Corolla when they crashed into the truck.

"The driver of the Toyota, along with one passenger, sustained critical injuries. One passenger was pronounced deceased by Emergency Medical Personnel. The remaining passenger sustained life-threatening injuries," Clermont police say in an update.

Two adults that were in the Penske truck did not sustain any serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.