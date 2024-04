An 18-year-old is dead after he was hit by an SUV late Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around midnight. Officials said the Kissimmee man was crossing the northbound lanes of US 27 when he was hit. Troopers say he was not in a crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle was not taken to a local hospital and remained on scene, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.