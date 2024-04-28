Cabana Live shooting: 10 hurt in Florida shooting at Sanford nightclub; 16-year-old suspect arrested

Update (April 29): Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said deputies are looking to talk with a second person who is believed to have opened fire, possibly in self-defense, during the event. This person has not been named a person of interest or a suspect, but deputies do want to talk to them. Surveillance video from inside the venue was also released showing the moment before, during, and after the shooting happened. Read new details here.

Original story:

At least 10 people, including an NFL player, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning after a 16-year-old pulled out a gun inside a Florida events venue and started shooting, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight during a private event at Cabana Live, an events venue in Sanford, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were patrolling the area due to the large gathering at the venue and then heard multiple gunshots appearing to come from the back of the venue, the sheriff's office said, followed by crowds of people running away.

A total of 10 people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, mostly to their legs, the sheriff's office said. All are considered to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to court paperwork, witnesses said the shooting started as a fight inside the venue. Then a 16-year-old male turned around, pulled out a 9mm gun, and started shooting toward a crowd of people, the report said.

A security guard at the venue immediately tackled the teen to disarm him and a second security guard placed him in handcuffs until Seminole County deputies arrived, the report said.

The suspected teen gunman was arrested on charges of attempted homicide, discharging a firearm on public property, display and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a minor, the report said. FOX 35 is not currently identifying the suspected shooter due to his age.

According to the arrest report, shell cases found at the venue matched rounds in the magazine of the gun used in the shooting.

One of those hurt in the shooting was Tank Dell, a wide receiver for the Houston Texans, who was also born and raised in Daytona Beach.

"We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Fla. last night," the Houston Texans said in a post on X. "He sustained a minor wound but has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits."

In a statement on its Facebook page, Cabana Live said all of its employees are safe and that it was praying for those injured.

"As most of you have heard, there was an incident outside our establishment last night. We are cooperating with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and praying for all those involved. We reserved our venue out for a private event and we are still learning as the investigation continues what was the cause of this isolated incident. Our Cabana Live family is 100% safe and appreciate all the prayers and concerns. We are open our normal business hours," the statement read.