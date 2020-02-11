Temperatures rise to near-record heat across Central Florida

Here we go again! We're cold front-free in Central Florida through Thursday and that means one thing: Big time temperature surges for both day and night across Central Florida.

We're talking record high temp territory for many areas, certainly not typical of mid-February. Thank the sprawling area of high pressure building in across Florida from the Atlantic for the sharp rise in temps.

Area highs today will reside in the mid-80s generally West of I-95 with slightly cooler numbers as you get to the Atlantic beaches this afternoon. Keeping in mind, typical highs this time of year are normally in the 70s, overnights in the 50s. So, surely a temperature adjustment the warm weather lovers are going to love!

Speaking of love, our next cold front will moves through the area by Valentine's Day (Friday). This feature will increase the clouds a bit with a few showers following close behind. Rain chances by Thursday night into Friday will slowly rise. The peak in coverage will occur on Friday at 40%. Temperatures will also respond to the incoming front. Cooling is anticipated on Friday with highs around 70, mostly cloudy skies. Stay tuned!

