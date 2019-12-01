Temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s across Central Florida this week

After a warm holiday weekend, temperatures in Central Florida are expected to drop into the 30's and 40's.

As north to northwest winds come closer, a cold front is expected to move through Central Florida, dropping temperatures into the 30s and 40s.

On Sunday night into Monday morning, the region will start to experience cooler temperatures as lows hit the 50s and 60s. The high for Monday will stay in this range. Then, temperatures will drop even more on Monday night into Tuesday morning, bringing wake-up temperatures to the 30s and 40s.

"Our next front that will be pushing over the state, cooling us down. We're talking 30s and 40s for wake-up temperatures on Tuesday with afternoon high temperatures only topping off in the 60s," said FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season came to a close this holiday weekend. There were 18 named storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes -- all which avoided us.

"Keep in mind we could see a tropical or sub-tropical system develop after November 30, but it's not likely. At least right now, it's very quiet out in the tropics," Giannas added.

