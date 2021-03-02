Test cruises help industry prepare for when sailings begin again

It's a restless cruise fan's dream come true: a safe vacation away from the harsh realities of the past year.

Cruise lovers Ben Hewitt and David McDonald got just that in the form of a free test cruise aboard the SeaDream in November of last year. They got to document the cruise for their video blog.



SeaDream, a cruise company specializing in luxury yachts, is one of a handful of companies testing out post-pandemic cruises. Crew members learned about new safety protocols, worked out the kinks of what they hope will be a safer voyage.



Before boarding, Hewitt and McDonald had to take two COVID tests, pass a medical review at the port, including temperature and blood oxygen checks. Things went swimmingly until they hit rough water.



Three days into that cruise, the captain announced that a case of COVID had gotten on board the vessel. One passenger who was feeling ill approached the medical staff and then tested positive.

"I wouldn’t say I was shocked that it got onto the ship, just that it got through the rigorous testing that they had in place. It really shows how dangerous COVID can be. It can be invisible and get on board," Hewitt said.

MORE NEWS: Confusion over requirements for medically vulnerable to get vaccine



Seven out of 54 passengers on their ship and two crew members tested positive. Now, the question stands: With the industry in limbo, will pre-cruise testing help cruises chart a recovery or anchor sailings?

Blogger Stewart Chiron, "The Cruise Guy," who's taken almost 300 cruises, explains how things could be different.



"For them to restart, they have to do the test cruises. One, it is required by the CDC. The first test cruises, they'll have just crew and then allow some paying passengers to go on. It will not be anything we have experienced before," Chiron said.



In 2019, the cruise line industry contributed over $55 billion to the U.S. economy.



No state has a bigger stake in the cruise industry than Florida, home to the world’s three busiest cruise ports: Port Miami, Port Canaveral and Port Everglades.



Chiron predicts passengers will have to pack a lot of patience, along with their sunscreen and flip flops, in order to sail safely.

MORE NEWS: Official: Merck to help produce rival J&J's COVID-19 vaccine



"It is a test period. They have to be able to show that they can provide us with a safe environment to be able to offer cruises. They will all share that information so that everyone in the industry will be able to benefit in the industry," Chiron said.



Hewitt and McDonald said they also missed the freedom to explore the ship, saying in some ways, it felt like a hospital at sea.



"The SeaDream cruise certainly felt nothing like a normal cruise. Not only were there under half the passengers that would normally be on there, there was extra cleaning all of the time, we had to wear a mask, temperature checks every day, social distancing," Hewitt explained. "We really can’t wait to get back to cruise, but it has to be safe, it has to work first. Otherwise, it won’t get back to normal."

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.