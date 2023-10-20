Texas woman arrested for 2 DUIs in 2 consecutive days during drive through Florida, troopers say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Texas woman was arrested for two DUIs in two consecutive days during her drive to West Palm Beach this week, according to officials.

Mery Lefler was arrested and charged with DUI in Escambia County on Monday, followed by a second DUI charge in Sumter County on Tuesday, according to an arrest report from Florida Highway Patrol. Lefler told officials she was on her way to West Palm Beach.

On Tuesday, the 55-year-old woman from Sherman, Texas, was passing through Bushnell when she was stopped by a trooper, the arrest report said. Lefler allegedly almost crashed into the trooper and his patrol car, the report added.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate-75 around 1:40 p.m., which revealed several BOLOs were active for the car as it continued to swerve down the highway, the arrest report said.

Mary Lefler was arrested in Sumter County on Tuesday, Oct. 17. (Photo: Sumter County Sheriffs Office)

There was an odor of alcohol coming from Lefler's mouth, and the trooper said he noticed she had constricted pupils and spoke with slurred speech, the report continued. The trooper conducted several field sobriety tests and ultimately arrested Lefler for driving under the influence.

On the arrest report, the trooper noted that Lefler was arrested in Escambia County for a DUI the morning before her arrest in Sumter County.

Mary Lefler was arrested in Escambia County on Monday, Oct. 16. (Photo: Escambia County Sheriffs Office)

FOX 35 News has requested Lefler's affidavit from Escambia County.