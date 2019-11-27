Thanksgiving Travel: Wednesday is the worst day to drive to your Turkey Day destination, AAA says

The roads also expected to be plenty busy today and throughout the weekend. AAA says Wednesday is going to be the worst day to drive to your Thanksgiving destination.

With people going to work and traveling Wednesday, trips could take up to 4 times longer than normal -- so pack your patience.

According to AAA, nearly 50 million people will be hitting the roads this Thanksgiving. That's the most since 2005.

Google is trying to make your drive easier this year by helping with traffic.They’ve created a new site which lists the best travel times by location.

For Orlando, traffic will be worst around 4:00 p.m. today and 3:00 p.m. on Friday. The best time to travel home after Thanksgiving is 4:00 a.m. Friday.

“The roadways are going to be crowded. The airports are going to be crowded," said D. Williams with the AAA Auto Club. "Give yourself a lot more time than you normally would to get to your destination. You may even want to plan an alternate route on the roadway, in case your normal route is congested.”

If you can push your plans back, AAA suggests that you leave Thursday morning at 6:00 p.m. to beat the worst of traffic.

