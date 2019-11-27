"The Heart of Christmas" show at the Holy Land Experience kicks off

Put the Holy Land Experience on your list of attractions to visit this holiday season.

No one does a live nativity scene better and the theme park's largest replica of Jerusalem is stunning.

However, what is currently playing inside the 2,000-seat Church of All Nations theater is the production you cannot miss. It is a two-hour broadway-style musical called, "The Heart of Christmas."

The Holy Land Experience gave FOX 35's Good Day Orlando an exclusive preview on Wednesday morning.

The Heart of Christmas showtime is at 12:15 p.m. every day through January 4th. The only exceptions are Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day, when the Holy Land Experience is closed.

The Heart of Christmas show is included with park tickets. Entrance for adults costs $50 and for children, it is $35 (4-years-old and under are free).