The professional fishing world is facing a major scandal after anglers exposed for cheating

A fishing tournament on Lake Erie resulted in the champions getting caught for cheating.

Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan were caught stuffing their fish at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail in Ohio on Friday with lead weights, fish fillets and other debris to take home a money prize for heaviest fish.

The tournament ruled the duo as winners after a weigh-in, but a voice in video from the event can be heard saying someone else's fish were larger than Cominsky's and Runyan's, leading to a debate.

Someone decided to cut open one of the winners' fish and found a weight, causing absolute mayhem.

They then proceeded to cut all of their fish and found something stuffed inside to make almost everyone heavier.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE



Lots of F-bombs were dropped toward the cheaters, and someone threatened to call police .

The duo have been widely suspected of cheating in the past. It's rumored they have won six figures in several tournaments, although the exact numbers are not clear.

Fox News reached out to tournament director Jason Fischer for figures, but he has not responded.

Fischer released a statement on the tournament's Facebook page Saturday.

"Disgusted guys and gals, I’m sorry for letting you down for so long and I’m glad I caught cheating taking place in YOUR LEWT at the same time …

"I'm still at loss for words and for that I apologize … All LEWT anglers deserve better, I will take time and figure out how I can solidify the integrity of our sport here on Erie."

On Monday, the county prosecutor's office in Cleveland announced it has opened an investigation into an apparent cheating scandal.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said Monday that the agency's officers gathered evidence from the tournament and were preparing a report for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said his staff will be meeting with the agency's officers Tuesday.

"I take all crime seriously, including attempted felony theft at a fishing tournament," O'Malley said. "These individuals will be held accountable."

Messages seeking comment were left Monday for Runyan, Cominsky and Fischer.

FOX NEWS AND THE ASSOCIATED PRESS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT.