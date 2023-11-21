The Rolling Stones coming to Orlando on 2024 tour; only date in Florida

article

The Rolling Stones are hitting the road again!

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood announced Tuesday morning the "Paint It, Black" rockers would embark on a North American tour in 2024. The Grammy-winning group is slated to take over Orlando's Camping World Stadium on June 3, 2024 – the band's only date in Florida.

The ‘24 Hackney Diamonds tour announcement comes a month after the release of the Stones’ 31st studio album, Hackney Diamonds, which dropped in October.

The new tour won't be all about the new music though, as the Rolling Stones are expected to turn back time with popular hits like "Start Me Up," "Gimme Shelter," "Satisfaction" and more, according to a press release.

Here's what you need to know about the tour:

Rolling Stones presale

To get access to the presale, enter your information here before noon ET on Tuesday to receive an exclusive presale code.

Fans will receive their presale ticket code and link by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Fan presale starts at noon ET on Wednesday, Nov. 29 and ends Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10 p.m.

When do Rolling Stones tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 1.

Rolling Stones tour: 2024 cities

April 28: Houston, TX

May 2: New Orleans Jazz Fest, LA

May 7: Glendale, AZ

May 11: Las Vegas, NV

May 15: Seattle, WA

May 23: East Rutherford, NJ

May 30: Foxborough, MA

June 3: Orlando, FL

June 7: Atlanta, GA

June 11: Philadelphia, PA

June 15: Cleveland, OH

June 20: Denver, CO

June 27: Chicago, IL

July 5: Vancouver, BC

July 10: Los Angeles, CA

July 17: Santa Clara, CA

Who are the current Rolling Stones members?

Here's a look at the current members of The Rolling Stones:

Mick Jagger, 80

Keith Richards, 79

Ronnie Wood, 76

Also coming to Florida