There will be no cultural representatives at Epcot's World Showcase when the park reopens

When Walt Disney World reopens in July, there will no longer be cultural representatives in the countries throughout Epcot's World Showcase.

Many of the employees were furloughed and sent back to their home countries because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Disney has reached an agreement with its union to reopen without them for the time being.

RELATED: 10 things that will be different when Disney World reopens in July

Epcot will reopen on July 15 alongside Hollywood Studios. Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen before these two parks on July 11.

RELATED: Disney Springs closing at 7 p.m. until further notice, complies with Orange County curfew

Advertisement

Guests wanting to visit the parks will need to obtain a reservation in advance in order to control capacity.

In addition to the new required reservation, new safety protocols are being implemented that include:

Required face coverings for guests and cast members

Temperature checks for all guest and cast members

Physical barriers to encourage social distancing including plexiglass at cash registers

Enhanced cleaning throughout the park, including more hand sanitizing stations

Retail stores and restaurants will be reduced in capacity

Contactless payment systems

High-touch areas such as play areas will be closed

Disney has also formed a 'Social Distancing Squad' that will be made up of enthusiastic cast members walking around the park reminding guests to practice social distancing. Signs will be on display throughout the parks.

RELATED: Annual passholders, resort hotel guests can now visit Universal Orlando ahead of June 5th reopening

Disney’s popular parades and fireworks shows will be suspended during the initial reopening and until further notice.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE THEME PARK COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest theme park news.