‘There’s blood everywhere': 911 callers detail gruesome Daytona Beach attack

Daytona Beach police are searching for a suspect after a husband and wife were brutally murdered early Sunday morning.

"We found two people… possibly dead. There’s blood everywhere," a caller is heard telling a dispatcher in a 911 call.

Investigators say Brenda and Terry Aultman were riding their bicycles home from Main Street when someone stabbed them to death, slashing their throats.

It happened near Riverview Boulevard and North Wild Olive Avenue. Police responded to the scene just before 1 a.m. after someone found their bodies laying in someone’s yard.

Bradford Gonzalez lives across the street from the crime scene. He said he walked outside and saw the male victim’s body.

"Came out and walked out to about here and saw this body laying across the street in the grass," he said.

Police have not said if the attack was random or targeted. Regardless, neighbors are uneasy.

"My wife’s not leaving the house by herself. I can tell you that right now, and obviously, it was a man and a woman, so I mean it makes you think that even the both of us how safe is our neighborhood," said Donald Sears.

Police are working with a very limited suspect description, saying it was a male wearing light-colored pants and possibly wearing a backpack.

