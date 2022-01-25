Thief steals catalytic converter from bus belonging to non-profit Matthew’s Hope

Police are looking for a thief who stole a catalytic converter from a non-profit in Winter Garden.

The part was cut from a bus owned by Matthew’s Hope, which helps people who are homeless. The group uses the bus to bring people to things like medical visits or to their headquarters for a shower or a haircut.

Security video shows the car they believe was used to commit the crime, but it’s difficult to see the suspect. Matthew’s Hope says the theft happened in just 12 minutes.

"They went to start it yesterday, and it made a really funky noise," said Scott Billue, the non-profit’s founder.

Billue says they were getting the bus ready for one of its regular routes.

"The bigger noise was I think our hearts sinking realizing how important these vehicles are to our mission," Billue said.

Matthew’s Hope has been able to rent a van at a cost of $300 a day. It could be weeks before the bus is fixed, a repair that could cost thousands.

"I hope it was important to you," Billue said about the suspect. "And if you were in need, I just wish that you would come to us and told us, and we probably would have helped you out."

Robi Zaldeti from Royal Motors in Winter Garden says he’s seeing it happen more often.

"We’ve seen it, we’ve heard it," Zaldeti said. "Our neighbors actually had it happen a couple of times."

The converters contain precious metals like platinum. Zaldeti says the parts could be sold for a few hundred dollars, but it can cost thousands to repair a car that loses one.

He tells FOX 35 News some people install parts that can protect catalytic converters, and some people paint them to make them more recognizable.

But once they’re gone, it’s unlikely the part will be found.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.