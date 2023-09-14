9 fun things to do in Central Florida this weekend: Cat show, UCF football, St. Patrick's Day fest & more

Need weekend plans? It'll be a busy weekend across Orlando and Central Florida – and the following guide can help you figure out what to do!

Here's a look at some fun events planned across the region this weekend:

Cat Show - Daytona Beach

What: See hundreds of cats in over 35 different breeds at Florida's biggest cat show

Where: Ocean Center Convention Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave.

When: Saturday-Sunday, September 16-17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What to know: Tickets available online and at the door; Adults $15, Seniors 60+ and children 5-12 $10, Military and first responders $10, Children 4 and under free, Family of 4 $45

More info: daytonacatweek.com

Brick-or-Treat at LEGOLAND Florida - Winter Haven

What: Party like a monster this Halloween with LEGOLAND Florida's all-new fireworks show, Halloween-inspired menu and never-before-seen Lego characters

Where: LEGOLAND Florida

When: Select dates starting September 16 through October 29

What to know: Monster-to-Merry season tickets are available now, starting at $119 per person

More info: legoland.com

UCF Knights football vs. Villanova - Orlando

What: UCF (2-0) hosts Villanova (2-0) in the final non-conference game of the regular season

Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium

When: Saturday, September 16 at 6:30 p.m.

What to know: Resale tickets available on Ticketmaster starting at $20; All tailgating lots open at 12:30 p.m.; Military appreciation day

More info: ucfknights.com

MORE UCF NEWS :

Thomas Rhett's ‘Home Team Tour 23’ - Orlando

What: Country music icon Thomas Rhett is bringing his "Home Team Tour 23" to Orlando

Where: Amway Center

When: Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m.

What to know: Opening acts are Nate Smith and Cole Swindell; Tickets still available on Ticketmaster starting at $35.50

More info: thomasrhett.com

MORE MUSIC COMING TO ORLANDO : Olivia Rodrigo bringing highly anticipated 'GUTS' World Tour to Florida in 2024

Parents Night Out - Downtown Orlando

What: Wear your team's favorite jersey and indulge in an evening filled with activities while the Downtown YMCA team looks after your children.

Where: Downtown Orlando YMCA, 433 N. Mills Ave.

When: Friday, September 15 from 5 to 9 p.m.

What to know: Availability is restricted, register now here

More info: ymcacf.org

Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew - Orlando

What: Orlando City SC hosts Columbus in a match where both teams are looking to qualify for the playoffs

Where: Exploria Stadium

When: Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m.

What to know: Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster starting at $15

More info: orlandocitysc.com

COLUMBUS, OHIO - JUNE 29: Pedro Santos #7 of the Columbus Crew SC controls the ball while being defended by Oriol Rosell #20 of the Orlando City SC during the second half at MAPFRE Stadium on June 29, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterli Expand

Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage - Orlando

What: The Orlando Price hosts North Carolina

Where: Exploria Stadium

When: Sunday, September 17 at 7 p.m.

What to know: Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster starting at $8

More info: orlandocitysc.com/pride

CARY, NC - JULY 31: Kylie Strom #23 of the Orlando Pride plays the ball during a game between Orlando Pride and North Carolina Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park on July 31, 2021 in Cary, North Carolina. (Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Halfway to St. Patrick's Day - Lake Nona

What: A celebration to mark the halfway point to St. Patrick's Day filled with entertainment and food and drink specials

Where: Boxi Park

When: Saturday, September 16 from noon to midnight

What to know: $5 cover after 5 p.m.

More info: boxiparklanenona.com

Pod Meets World Live: 'The Kids Wanna Jump!' Tour - Orlando

What: Boy Meets World stars and Pod Meets World hosts Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter) and Will Friedle (Eric Matthews) are bringing their '90s sitcom rematch podcast to life on tour with Q&As, fun memories and even a costume contest

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Orlando

When: Sunday, September 17 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

What to know: Tickets still available on Ticketmaster starting at $29

More info: hardrockcafe.com

Please check with hosts and venues for updates before attending.