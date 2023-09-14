9 fun things to do in Central Florida this weekend: Cat show, UCF football, St. Patrick's Day fest & more
ORLANDO, Fla. - Need weekend plans? It'll be a busy weekend across Orlando and Central Florida – and the following guide can help you figure out what to do!
Here's a look at some fun events planned across the region this weekend:
Cat Show - Daytona Beach
What: See hundreds of cats in over 35 different breeds at Florida's biggest cat show
Where: Ocean Center Convention Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave.
When: Saturday-Sunday, September 16-17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What to know: Tickets available online and at the door; Adults $15, Seniors 60+ and children 5-12 $10, Military and first responders $10, Children 4 and under free, Family of 4 $45
More info: daytonacatweek.com
Brick-or-Treat at LEGOLAND Florida - Winter Haven
What: Party like a monster this Halloween with LEGOLAND Florida's all-new fireworks show, Halloween-inspired menu and never-before-seen Lego characters
Where: LEGOLAND Florida
When: Select dates starting September 16 through October 29
What to know: Monster-to-Merry season tickets are available now, starting at $119 per person
More info: legoland.com
UCF Knights football vs. Villanova - Orlando
What: UCF (2-0) hosts Villanova (2-0) in the final non-conference game of the regular season
Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium
When: Saturday, September 16 at 6:30 p.m.
What to know: Resale tickets available on Ticketmaster starting at $20; All tailgating lots open at 12:30 p.m.; Military appreciation day
More info: ucfknights.com
Thomas Rhett's ‘Home Team Tour 23’ - Orlando
What: Country music icon Thomas Rhett is bringing his "Home Team Tour 23" to Orlando
Where: Amway Center
When: Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m.
What to know: Opening acts are Nate Smith and Cole Swindell; Tickets still available on Ticketmaster starting at $35.50
More info: thomasrhett.com
Parents Night Out - Downtown Orlando
What: Wear your team's favorite jersey and indulge in an evening filled with activities while the Downtown YMCA team looks after your children.
Where: Downtown Orlando YMCA, 433 N. Mills Ave.
When: Friday, September 15 from 5 to 9 p.m.
What to know: Availability is restricted, register now here
More info: ymcacf.org
Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew - Orlando
What: Orlando City SC hosts Columbus in a match where both teams are looking to qualify for the playoffs
Where: Exploria Stadium
When: Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m.
What to know: Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster starting at $15
More info: orlandocitysc.com
Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage - Orlando
What: The Orlando Price hosts North Carolina
Where: Exploria Stadium
When: Sunday, September 17 at 7 p.m.
What to know: Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster starting at $8
More info: orlandocitysc.com/pride
Halfway to St. Patrick's Day - Lake Nona
What: A celebration to mark the halfway point to St. Patrick's Day filled with entertainment and food and drink specials
Where: Boxi Park
When: Saturday, September 16 from noon to midnight
What to know: $5 cover after 5 p.m.
More info: boxiparklanenona.com
Pod Meets World Live: 'The Kids Wanna Jump!' Tour - Orlando
What: Boy Meets World stars and Pod Meets World hosts Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter) and Will Friedle (Eric Matthews) are bringing their '90s sitcom rematch podcast to life on tour with Q&As, fun memories and even a costume contest
Where: Hard Rock Cafe Orlando
When: Sunday, September 17 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
What to know: Tickets still available on Ticketmaster starting at $29
More info: hardrockcafe.com
Please check with hosts and venues for updates before attending.