Think it's cold now? Chilliest air of the season expected Tuesday night

Keep your pets and plants indoors, as even colder air is expected Tuesday night.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of East Central Florida, from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m Wednesday morning.

Winds out of the northwest around 10mph, combined with very cold air, will cause wind chills between 25 and 35 degrees.

Winds will veer northeasterly by Thursday, helping bring up afternoon high temperatures to the low 70s.

