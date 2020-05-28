‘This is making history’: Flagler high schools gear up for graduation at speedway

Flagler County students are preparing for a non-traditional graduation at one of Central Florida’s famed venues.

More than 1,000 high schools from the district will cross the finish line at the Daytona International Speedway Sunday to receive their diploma.

“This is making history. It’s one for the history books, and it’s something we’re never gonna forget,” said graduating senior Hunter Perez.

The students will stay in their car and their principals will hand them their diplomas.

“And then they get to take a victory lap all the way around the track, less than 55 miles per hour,” explained Jason Wheeler, with Flagler Schools.

Although it’s not a traditional goodbye, Wheeler said the goal was to allow students to share the moment with their loved ones.

“You know it’s not the same thing, and no it’s not, we’re trying to make the best of a really difficult situation,” he said.

Advertisement

Wheeler said if Sunday brings bad weather, it will be rescheduled for Monday.