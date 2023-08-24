Tropical disturbance near Gulf of Mexico could impact Florida: Here's when

Odds are increasing for a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic to develop over the next week, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday – and it could potentially impact Florida.

The disturbance is forecast to move into the northwestern Caribbean Sea by this weekend.

The gradual development of the system is possible into early next week, and it could form into a tropical depression as it moves slowly into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said.

The disturbance has a 70% formation chance through the next seven days.

Will the tropical disturbance impact Florida?

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said it's too soon to speculate potential wind impacts to Florida, but regardless of development, heavy rain could be in play. The system could also produce moderate wind gusts.

Tropical Storm Franklin expected to become hurricane

Franklin strengthened a little as maximum sustained winds increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts.

Forecasters said it expected to slowly strengthen over the next couple of days and could become a hurricane by Saturday.

The storm is located about 90 miles east-northeast of Grand Turk Island. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

NHC watching two other tropical systems

The remnants of Tropical Storm Emily have a 70% chance for redevelopment over the next 48 hours.

"Upper-level winds are generally conducive for development today, and this system is likely to regenerate into a tropical storm over the next couple of days as the system moves northward over the subtropical central Atlantic," the NHC said in its advisory. "By this weekend, the system is anticipated to merge with a frontal boundary north of the Gulf Stream."

The system is currently located in the central subtropical Atlantic.

In the eastern tropical Atlantic, a tropical depression could form by early next week as the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward into the central subtropical Atlantic.

There is a 40% formation chance through the next seven days.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will be tracking the tropics, so be sure to depend on us always!