Orlando weather: Severe weather moving across region with hail, gusty winds, threat of tornados

Friday has been declared a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day due to the potential for heavy rain, frequent lightning, strong winds, hail and even a coastal tornado.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms with a few severe storms that could linger into the evening hours. Stay weather aware and remember, when thunder roars head indoors.

LIVE WEATHER UPDATES:

6:34 p.m. – This severe thunderstorm pictured below prompted a warning until 7 PM for Cape Canaveral in northern Brevard County. There are reports of hail and wind gusts greater than 60 mph:

6:27 p.m. – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Brevard County until 7 PM. This means a severe storm is in progress in the warned area. Details: https://fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts

Orlando Weather Forecast

Today's high: 92 degrees | Tonight's low: 73 degrees

Main weather concerns: It will be a warm afternoon across the region. Forecast highs today will reach the low-90s through the Orlando metro and along our Atlantic coast communities.

BEACHES: It is a warm day at our beach communities with afternoon highs soaring to near 90 degrees. Mainly after 2-3 p.m., showers and storms will bring the chance for severe weather. Within any strong storms you can expect heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and small hail. There is also a chance for an isolated tornado, mainly along our coastal communities.



THEME PARKS: It will be warm and humid at the attractions today. Afternoon highs will reach the low-90s with a mix of sun and clouds to start. Mainly after 3 p.m., showers and thunderstorm activity will be on the rise. Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and hail are possible. When thunder roars, head indoors.

OUTLOOK: Central Florida has a hot and humid weekend ahead. Forecast highs will reach the low-90s with the chance for evening showers and storms at about 40-50% coverage. For any outdoor plans that you have, stay hydrated and keep your FOX 35 Storm Team weather app handy.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will be on the rise. Forecast highs by the middle of the week are expected to reach the mid-90s... hello summer! In the tropics, things remain quiet for now. No tropical activity is expected within the next 2 to 7 days. If anything changes, the FOX 35 Storm Team will keep you updated.