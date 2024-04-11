Timeline: Here's when strong could will arrive in Orlando, Central Florida

Thursday has been declared a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day due to a line of strong to severe storms that will roll in this afternoon in Central Florida.

Storm threats could include damaging wind gusts past 60 mph. In northern Florida toward the Georgia border, there will be an outside chance for a tornado and hail.

Here is when Central Florida residents can expect storms in their neighborhood:

Alachua County Weather Forecast

The highest risk for severe storms could develop between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Gainesville area. Chances for a severe storm and/or tornado warning will be maximized along a corridor from Palm Coast to Ocala and Gainesville, where better dynamics for severe storms will be.

Marion County Weather Forecast

The highest risk for severe storms could develop between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Ocala area. Chances for a severe storm and/or tornado warning will be maximized along a corridor from Palm Coast to Ocala and Gainesville, where better dynamics for severe storms will be.

Flagler County Weather Forecast

Strong storms could move across the Palm Coast area between 2 and 5 p.m. Storms are expected to be isolated and possibly severe. Chances for a severe storm and/or tornado warning will be maximized along a corridor from Palm Coast to Ocala and Gainesville, where better dynamics for severe storms will be.

Volusia County Weather Forecast

Strong storms could move across the Daytona Beach and Deltona area between 2 and 5 p.m. Storms are expected to be isolated and possibly severe.

When will storms reach the Orlando, Orange County region?

Storms will arrive from the north between 2 and 5 p.m. during the heat of the day. Storms are expected to be isolated and possibly severe. While not completely impossible to get a severe storm warning or two around I-4, storms will lose their strength and weaken as they move eastwards.

Brevard County Weather Forecast

Storms will start falling apart as they make it into Melbourne around 5 and 8 p.m. There will be a very minuscule severe risk in this area.

Osceola County Weather Forecast

Storms will start falling apart as they make it into Kissimmee around 5 and 8 p.m. There will be a very minuscule severe risk in this area.

