Timeline: NASA astronauts schedule leading up to the launch

article

SpaceX is hoping the second time's a charm when they try once again on Saturday to launch astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken into space, making it the first manned mission from U.S. soil since 2011.

On Wednesday, bad weather caused the original launch date to be scrubbed with just 16 minutes to go on the countdown clock.

Liftoff on Saturday is set for 3:22 p.m. EDT, pending favorable weather conditions, which currently are at only 50%, according to the 45th Space Wing.

RELATED: Launch Day: SpaceX to make second attempt at historic launch on Saturday

Hurley and Behnken will go through a busy day of preparations before heading to the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center via a Tesla and -- fingers crossed -- blasting off to the International Space Station.

Advertisement

Here's a breakdown of Saturday's schedule:

11:07 a.m. -- Crews are briefed on weather

11:22 a.m. -- NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken suit up into their spacesuits.

12:00 p.m. -- Crew walk out from Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building. There is where the astronauts will say their goodbyes to their families.

12:07 p.m. -- Hurley and Behnken are transported to Launch Complex 39A.

12:27 p.m. -- Crew arrives at launchpad

1:02 p.m. -- Communications check

1:07 p.m. -- Verify ready for seat rotation

1:08 p.m. -- Suit leak checks

1:27 p.m. -- Hatch closes

2:37 p.m. -- SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for propellant load

2:40 p.m. -- Crew access arm retracts

2:44 p.m. -- Dragon launch escape system is armed

2:47 p.m. -- RP-1 (rocket grade kerosene) loading begins, 1st stage LOX (liquid oxygen) loading begins

3:06 p.m -- 2nd stage LOX loading begins

3:15 p.m. -- Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch

3:17 p.m. -- Dragon transitions to internal power

3:21 p.m. -- Command flight computer to begin final prelaunch checks, Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins

3:22 p.m. -- SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for launch

3:22:42 p.m. -- Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start

3:22:45 p.m. -- Liftoff

3:34 p.m. -- Crew Dragon separates from 2nd stage

Sunday 10:29 a.m. -- Crew docks at International Space Station

FOX 35 is bringing you LIVE coverage on Saturday starting at noon and leading up to the liftoff at 3:22 p.m. EDT.

(MOBILE USERS WATCH FOX 35 HERE)