Florida bracing for tropical-like storms, heavy rain downpours, severe weather this weekend

It's a FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY today and Sunday as strong to severe storms look likely thanks to a powerful low-pressure system pushing in from the Gulf of Mexico. Expect (very) heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and even a tornado threat across almost the entire state.

What time is the rain going to start in Florida?

Rain looks to start somewhat light but slowly increases intensity as the day goes on. The heaviest rain arrives this afternoon, picking up overnight. Be mindful of localized flash flooding as the bulk of the rain arrives after the sun is set.

Along with the rain, gusty winds could become problematic with severe gusts above 45 mph expected. Combined with the heavy rain, the gusty winds will make driving conditions difficult and put quite a damper on any outdoor plans.

Is there a chance of a tornado?

Tornadoes can't be ruled out either as upper level wind shear keeps chances decent for a spin-up. There won't be much in terms of CAPE (convective available potential energy), or juice in the atmosphere, as the cloud cover looks to remain uniformly overcast as the nastiest weather arrives.

However, with winds out of the south and southeast, and an advancing system coming ashore from the west, southwest, this is the changing direction of winds with height, aka shear, to be mindful of which could help tornado development.

How bad are the severe storms going to be?

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk (2/5, yellow) for almost the entire state. This means scattered strong to possibly severe storms persisting this afternoon and into Sunday morning. The SPC is also highlighting damaging winds and tornadoes as the main threats (along with the heavy, flooding rain expected too).

Being weather aware today (and overnight) is of the utmost importance and be sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts if you need to act quickly in the event of a storm arriving where you live.

Can I go to the beach today?

Needless to say – not a great beach day today. Highs will make it back to the low 70s but gusty winds will make it feel a touch cooler. As the evening progresses, the chance for tornadoes rises, especially along the Space Coast, as wind shear looks potent enough for storms to spin and possibly produce a tornado.

Can I go to Disney World and other theme parks today?

Bring an umbrella or a jacket as it looks to be – not a great afternoon and evening to be outdoors. An extra layer will help with the strong gusty winds too making the mid to low 70s feel a little bit cooler. Strong to severe storms arrive later tonight.

What will the weather be like on Monday, and next week?

Behind the departing system, get ready for a big-time drop in temperatures into the upcoming work week. Low pressure acts like a sink at the surface, so, cooler more dense air rushes toward the center of the low and spreads at the surface. This means cooler, drier air from the North will find a home in Florida, taking daytime highs back into the low 60s with overnight lows into the mid to low 40s. It might not be a bad idea to toss a jacket or your favorite "winter" layer into the car just in case you get chilly.