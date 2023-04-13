Today's high: 87 degrees | Tonight's low: 67 degrees

Main weather concerns: It's a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day! Strong to severe storms look to develop after 2 p.m. Thursday with the threat continuing through sundown tonight. Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, small hail and even a brief tornado will be possible during this time.

Emphasis seems to be on the Eastern side of the viewing area. It's a great time to download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App.

While showers are possible through the morning hours, the main push of stormy skies will occur during the PM. High will be warm and steamy-mid to upper 80s. Lower 80s along the coast.

See the timing of storms in your neighborhood in the below gallery:

ACTIVE ALERTS: A Tornado Watch has been issued for the Florida Panhandle until 2 p.m. Thursday:

BEACHES: The beaches will see mixed skies, highs near 83 for the pm. Strong to severe storms will approach the coastal areas after 2pm this afternoon with the threat remaining in place through the evening hours. Heavy rain, lightning, small hail and very gusty winds.

THEME PARKS: Strong storms for the afternoon, after 2pm. Threat will be in play through the evening hours. Heavy rain, lightning, small hail and gusty winds.

OUTLOOK: After the run of stronger storms this afternoon and evening. Skies clear up on Friday, mostly sunny-still warm. Saturday looks great, sunny and warm. Next rain chance appears to be Sunday, coverage at 40% as a front moves in. Cooler behind the front to kick off next work and school week