TIMELINE: Severe storms pass through Central Florida

Severe storms moved through Central Florida Thursday night into Friday morning, briefly sparking a tornado warning for Osceola County and tornado watches for the rest of Central Florida.

A strong cold front crossed Central Florida late Thursday night. Forecasters predicted a slight risk of damaging winds and even a few isolated tornadoes.

After 10 p.m, the line of storms moved through Gainesville and Ocala. By midnight, heavy rain was pounding the I-4 corridor in Orlando.

The storms continued into early Friday morning, but moved out of the region by around 5:00 a.m.

The weather drastically improves by Friday afternoon.

Stay with the FOX 35 Weather Team through the day for the absolute latest on the weather and download the FOX 35 Weather App if you have yet to do so.