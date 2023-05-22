LIVE UPDATES: Storms bring heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds to Central Florida

FOX 35 Storm Alert Day FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar shows severe weather moving in the region.

Monday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day due to the chance for heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds mainly between 2-9 p.m.

3:52 PM – Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Osceola until 4:15 PM. This means a severe storm is in progress in the warned area. Live radar here.

Today's high: 85 degrees | Tonight's low: 71 degrees

Main weather concerns: Orlando and Central Florida will see a steady stream of moisture flowing over the region from the southwest this week, but that will help cool down temperatures.

An increase in clouds and rain will keep temperatures below average this afternoon. You can expect afternoon highs in the mid-80s across the region with lows in the low-70s. Remember: when you hear the thunder roar, head indoors.

BEACHES: Stay weather aware if you are heading to the beach today. It will be a dry start to the day, but after 2 p.m., there is a chance for showers and isolated strong to severe storms. Heavy rain is likely with frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. Any storms will clear out of the area by 8/9 p.m. There is a moderate risk for rip currents and the surf height is around 2 feet.

MORE: National Hurricane Center tracking tropical disturbance in the Atlantic

THEME PARKS: Another humid day at the theme parks. After 2 p.m. scattered storms could pop-off with coverage at 70%. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely in the stronger storms with the chance for gusty winds. Keep an eye on the sky and when you hear thunder roar, head indoors.

OUTLOOK: A weak front will sag south over Florida bringing the chance for rain totals ranging from 2-4" through mid-week. Keep an eye out for localized flooding as the week goes on! Daily storm chances will continue all week with highs in the 80s. Stay tuned and depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team!