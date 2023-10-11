TIMELINE: Strong storms could bring heavy rain, frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts to Central Florida

Wednesday evening and Thursday morning have been declared FOX 35 Storm Alert Days due to the potential for heavy rain, frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts and the chance for an isolated tornado or two.

The chance for strong to severe storms will move across Central Florida overnight. Beginning mainly after 4-5 p.m., the area will see shower and thunderstorm activity increase, starting in the southwestern viewing area and eventually pushing north. The entire viewing area has a 2/5 'Likely' risk for severe storms.

Anywhere from 2-4"+ of rain is possible in total through the end of the week, some locations could see up to 6".

The severe threat will decrease by Thursday afternoon, but more storms will be expected during that time. Tropical moisture will help to increase our temperatures through Saturday.

A cold front will sweep across the state this weekend ushering in much cooler and dry air. Say hello to the return of afternoon highs in the 70s and wake up temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Orlando Weather Forecast

Today's high: 84 degrees | Tonight's low: 75 degrees

BEACHES:

It will not be the best beach day as showers and storms will be on the rise. We start with cloudy skies and the chance for severe weather moves in later this evening. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds are all possible. Highs today reach the low-80s. A HIGH rip current risk is present today with surf up to 2-3 feet. It is not recommended to enter the surf.



THEME PARKS:

We have a humid and stormy day at the theme parks. Highs will reach near 85 degrees with showers and thunderstorms moving in mainly after 4 p.m. Stay weather aware and remember, when thunder roars head indoors.

OUTLOOK:

Tropical moisture will dominate across central Florida through the end of the week bringing the potential for severe storms and a rise in temperatures. A low pressure system in the southern Gulf of Mexico is excepted to move toward Florida today, dragging a warm front across the state. Heavy rain, lightning, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are possible Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.

Models indicate we could see 2-4+" of rain by the weekend, with some models hinting at locations with up to 7" in total.

Another cold front arrives later this weekend and will bring a shot of cooler air back to our area by early next week. Temperatures will be on a roller coaster this week, going from the upper-80s on Saturday to the mid-70s by next Monday and Tuesday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Sean formed in the eastern Atlantic this morning. It is forecast to remain a tropical storm through the weekend and stay out to sea.

There is a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa that has a 20% chance for further development within the next 7 days. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for more updates