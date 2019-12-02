Tips for protecting yourself from scams, getting the best deals on Cyber Monday

There are many deals to be had online for Cyber Monday.

Depending on what you are looking for, experts say you can actually find better prices on Cyber Monday than on Black Friday.

However, with so many ads and emails targeting your urge to click and spend, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants to be sure you do not get scammed. They recommend the follow safety tips:

Check to be sure the website you are shopping on is not an imposter. The BBB says that scammers love to create lookalike websites with similar spellings.

Keep your anti-virus software up to date

Use a credit card instead of a debit card.

Research the return policy on the items you are purchasing.

Read reviews on the items you want.

Be wary of offers claiming that you have won a free gift.

Visit the BBB website for a tracker on all reported scams.

Most of the sales on Cyber Monday will come from shoppers on their smartphones.

FILE - Best Buy advertises Cyber Monday sales on its company websites.

Marketing expert Tom Jelneck said even though you are shopping from the comfort of your couch, it is still important to have a plan and do not rush to buy.

Advertisement

“Before you start shopping map it out, plan ahead, go online, look at competitors, size them up against each other,” Jelneck said.

The National Retail Federation said the majority of people will shop online this year. Cyber Monday is expected to break spending records this year, as online retailers anticipate more than $9 billion in sales.

Tune in to FOX 35's Good Day Orlando between 4 and 10 a.m. for the latest.