Top Florida education official tapped for Arkansas Education Secretary

Published 
Ocala
News Service of Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Incoming Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday she will nominate Jacob Oliva, a senior chancellor at the Florida Department of Education, to become the Arkansas education secretary. 

"He is a leader who has proven himself in the fight to empower parents and implement bold education reforms under Governor @RonDeSantisFL and we are ready to transform Arkansas education," Sanders said in a Twitter post.

Oliva, a former Flagler County superintendent of schools, has worked at the Florida Department of Education since 2017 and heads the Division of Public Schools. He was a candidate in early 2022 to become superintendent of the Miami-Dade County schools. Sanders will be inaugurated Jan. 10.