Tortugas take home field for first time in a long time following pandemic shutdown

The Daytona Tortugas are back in action.



Tuesday, the team was taking on the St. Lucie Mets at Jackie Robinson Ball Park in Daytona Beach. It’s the team’s first home game in a long time.

"We’re having our first home game in 621 days last. The last time we had a home game was August 28th, 2019," said Justin Rocke.

Not only did COVID-19 knock out the 2020 season, but fans have not seen the team play at home since the team was in danger of being cut.





That’s why Tuesday’s game is extra special. Rocke said the team worked with the Volusia County Health Department to determine how many fans would be allowed in.

"We’re operating at 40 percent capacity, which is about 1,100 to start the season," he said.

Fans will follow Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 safety rules which include mask-wearing and social distancing.

