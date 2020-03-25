Tracking Coronavirus: Florida cases jump over 1,600, death toll rises to 22

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

2:00 a.m. -- The White House and Senate leaders of both parties have struck an agreement on a sweeping $2 trillion measure to aid workers, businesses and a health care system strained by the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak. Read more HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- A drive-thru testing site is opening at the Orange County Convention Center on Wednesday as confirmed cases in Florida near 1,500. There have been 20 reported deaths.

10:30 a.m. -- Governor DeSantis held a press conference from the new Orange County Convention Center.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are now 1,682 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, rising more than 200 since Tuesday. There are an additional 2 deaths reported, bringing the total in Florida to 22. Read more HERE.

2:00 p.m. -- The Florida Democratic Party said that they are calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to listen to medical experts and issue a stay-at-home order across the state of Florida. Read more HERE.

