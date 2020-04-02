Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases surpass 10,000; death toll up to 170

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- As of 5:00 a.m. Friday morning, The Florida Department of Health reports that there are 9,008 cases in the state as the death toll rises to 144.

6:30 a.m. -- The weekend is kicking off in Florida with a mandatory 'stay-at-home' order. Many beaches are closed to the public as state leaders try and slow the spread of the coronavirus. What you can and can't do under the order HERE.

7:30 a.m. -- Union members to expected to meet with Walt Disney World representatives one day after the company announced they will begin furloughs of park employees at its parks in California and Florida beginning in mid-April.

8:45 a.m. -- A record-long streak of U.S. job growth ended suddenly in March after nearly a decade as employers cut 701,000 jobs because of the viral outbreak that's all but shut down the U.S. economy.

11:00 a.m.-- The Florida Deparment of Health announced that coronavirus cases in Florida have jumped nearly 600 since Thursday to 9,585. The death toll has risen to 163.

12:00 p.m. -- The coronavirus testing site at the Orange County Convention Center had to close for the day just 7 minutes after opening, according to the county on social media. Read more HERE.

5:00 p.m. -- Coronavirus cases has passed 10,000 in Florida. The total as of 5:00 p.m. Friday is at 10,268. The death toll has risen to 170.

