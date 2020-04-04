Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 11,000; nearly 200 deaths reported

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

7:00 a.m. -- As of 7:00 a.m. Saturday, The Florida Department of Health reports there are over 10,000 coronavirus cases in the state. There are 170 dead.

7:30 a.m. -- The White House coronavirus task force is said to be preparing to announce new guidelines formulated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that recommend Americans in areas hit hardest by the novel coronavirus wear some type of facial covering while out in public. Read more HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- A Brevard County woman says another woman became upset with her for wearing medical scrubs to the grocery store. See the video HERE.

10:00 a.m. -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own who recently died of coronavirus. Read more HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- At 11:00 a.m., the Florida Department of Health says there are now 11,111 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll has risen to 191.

Advertisement

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live

THE LATEST ON THE VIRUS IN FLORIDA: Coronavirus Florida

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

FLORIDA COVID-19 INTERACTIVE MAP: