Tracking Coronavirus: Florida cases top 1,400; death toll rises to 18

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12:00 a.m. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference Monday afternoon, saying he is issuing an executive order that would require mandatory 14-day self-isolation for anyone traveling to the Sunshine State from the New York City area. Read more HERE.

3:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health announced 1,227 cases of COVID-19 in the state. Health officials said 1,147 patients are Florida residents, while 80 are non-residents who have been tested and isolated in the state. The death toll has risen to 17.

5:00 a.m. -- The Transportation Security Administration says five of its agents out of Orlando have tested positive for the coronavirus.

6:00 a.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis has requested Major Disaster Declaration from President Trump amid the coronavirus pandemic.

8:00 a.m. -- Infections and deaths globally from the coronavirus are expected to increase “considerably” when global figures are published later Tuesday, the World Health Organization said. Overnight reporting showed 85% of the new cases are being reported in Europe and the United States, said Dr. Margaret Harris, a WHO spokeswoman. Read more HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- Tokyo’s 2020 Summer Olympic Games have been postponed upon the request of Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health announced that the death toll in state is now at 18. The total number of positive cases are now up to 1,412.

