Tracking coronavirus: Florida reaches daily record-high of more than 4,000 new cases

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12:35 p.m.-- The U.S. State Department says COVID-19 infections have been reported at its embassy in the Afghan capital and affected staff include diplomats, contractors and locals.

12:00 p.m. --The Florida Department of Health reports that the state broke its single-day record of daily reported coronavirus cases, adding 4,049 cases. The total is now at 93,797. There are 40 more deaths bringing the toll to 3,144. Gov. Ron DeSantis recently attributed the rise in cases to expanded testing.

Of the new cases, 4,027 are Florida residents and 24 are non-Florida residents.

10:00 a.m. -- Orange County residents needing some financial help during the coronavirus pandemic will be able to try again on Monday, June 22, to apply for a $1,000 stimulus check. What time the application window will open HERE.

9:30 a.m. -- The mask mandate already has people talking about suing. A local state lawmaker says he plans to file a lawsuit against Orange County next week.

8:30 a.m. -- Florida’s tourism-reliant economy saw its unemployment rate go up to 14.5 percent in May, even while businesses started reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

6:45 a.m. -- Orange County’s mask mandate went into effect on Saturday. Officials say everyone who’s out in public should cover up their mouth and nose.

5:30 a.m. -- On Friday, Florida saw its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases, climbing by 3,822 cases for a total of 89,748. The death toll has risen to 3,104.

