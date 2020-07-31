Tracking coronavirus: Florida reports single-day record of 257 more deaths

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

10:42 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported another 257 deaths, making it the largest single-day report. The death toll is now at 6,843. Another 9,007 cases have been reported, bringing the state total to 470,386.

9:58 a.m. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at 11:30 a.m. about Hurricane Isaias and COVID-19.

9:23 a.m. -- There’s no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top government health experts will tell Congress on Friday. Read more HERE.

8:17 a.m. -- McDonald’s appears to be serious about face masks.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski recently spoke about recent decisions the company has made amid the coronavirus pandemic. He specifically suggested that law enforcement may be called during situations when a customer won’t wear a mask.

7:32 a.m. -- Brevard County is seeing a dramatic rise in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19. Omni Healthcare says that the positivity rate of tests has jumped to 30 percent over the last three days. Read more HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- More than 10 million people have recovered from COVID-19 around the world, according to the most recent data available from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Details HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports another 253 people have died from coronavirus, making it the highest single-day report. The death toll is now at 6,586. The state also added 9,952 new cases, bringing the total to 461,379.

