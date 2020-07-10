Tracking coronavirus: Florida sees 2nd-highest daily increase with more than 11,400 new cases on Friday

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

11:00 a.m. -- Florida added another 11,433 new coronavirus cases on Friday. The total statewide is now at 244,151, according to the Florida Department of Health. The death toll is now at 4,102 after adding another 93 deaths were reported.

9:45 a.m. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a major announcement in Orlando from the Turkey Lake Toll Plaza at 12:45 p.m. Friday. You can watch it live on FOX 35 News.

8:00 a.m. -- Florida's Department of Emergency Management has plans to implement new measures at Orange County testing sites in an effort to get people with symptoms their results sooner.

6:30 a.m. -- Forget about up-close “meet-and-greet” sessions with Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck when Walt Disney World parks official reopen on Saturday. There will be no firework shows or parades — those would draw too many people together — and both visitors and employees will be getting temperature checks when they enter. Details HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- During a press conference in Jacksonville on Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said state schools should reopen as soon as possible.

"I want our kids to be able to minimize this education gap that I think has developed," DeSantis said. "In spite of good efforts with the online, it's just not the same, so I worry about that gap." Read more HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- The Republican National Convention is coming to Jacksonville, but a lawsuit hopes to stop it. Details HERE.

4:30 a.m. -- Health experts say some Orange County gyms are not following CDC guidelines and have been attributed to creating hot spots for cases.

"I visited a few gyms yesterday and they are evidently not following the CDC guidelines, or the governors' guidelines for that matter, with the number of users that can be on the machines, separatioin, mask-wearing," explained Dr. Raul Pino, director of Orange County Health Department.

3:00 a.m. -- On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported another 8,935 cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 232,718. There have been 120 more deaths, with a total of 4009 in Florida.

