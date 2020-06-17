Tracking coronavirus: Florida sees second-highest daily increase with more than 2,600 new cases

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

2:00 p.m. -- Dr. Fauci is cautioning Major League Baseball (MLB) to not wrap up their postseason in September, rather than go through November like many players want. He is warning that he would avoid playing past the summer months. See what he said HERE.

1:15 p.m. -- The Orlando Fire Department announced on Wednesday that seven of its firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19. All of the firefighters, and those who came in contact with them, are in self-isolation, according to Chief Benjamin Barksdale Jr.

12:00 p.m. -- The Orlando International Airport says they conducted 500 coronavirus tests over 3 days last week--and there has been some confusion about how many actually tested positive. Details HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are now 82,719 cases in the state, rising by 2,610 since Tuesday. The death toll is up by 25 bringing the total to 3,018.

9:30 a.m. -- At least 16 customers have tested positive for the coronavirus after spending a night out at a Florida bar earlier this month, which also saw seven employees infected with the virus, according to multiple reports.

Advertisement

7:30 a.m. -- Many are now urging the governor to mandate wearing face masks in public. A group of doctors brought their COVID concerns to the governor's mansion, speaking out quite clearly on one issue.

5:30 p.m. -- Saying society needs to "function," Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed Tuesday to keep Florida open despite a recent surge in the number of people infected with COVID-19.

5:00 a.m. -- As businesses reopen across the U.S. after coronavirus shutdowns, many are requiring customers and workers to sign forms saying they won’t sue if they catch COVID-19.

4:30 a.m. -- Some U.S. airlines say passengers could be punished if they refuse to wear a mask. Passengers who defy directions to cover their faces during a flight may be blacklisted and unable to fly with the airline for a period of time.

4:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 80,109 cases of coronavirus statewide, resulting in 2,993 deaths. That is an additional 2,783 cases and 55 deaths since Monday morning.

Below is an interactive Florida Department of Health dashboard, showing a county-by-county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases statewide.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

RELATED: Gov. Ron DeSantis vows to keep state open as cases surge

Phase two of Florida's reopening is ongoing. The following is in effect:

Restaurants can now allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing.

Bars and pubs can now operate with 50 percent capacity indoors and full capacity outside as long as appropriate social distancing is followed. Only seated patrons can receive service.

Retail stores can now operate at full capacity with responsible social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Gyms can now operate at full capacity as well with appropriate social distancing and frequent sanitization.

Entertainment businesses, like movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades, can operate at 50 percent with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Personal services businesses, including but not limited to tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons, and massage establishments, may operate with guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

Pari-mutuel betting facilities can submit a request to reopen to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The request must include an endorsement from their county mayor or county administrator if there is no mayor.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach -- which are the counties that got hit the heaviest by coronavirus in Florida -- will remain in phase one for the time being. When ready, they can seek approval from their county mayor or county administrator to enter phase two.

RELATED: Doctors push for statewide mask mandate

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.

RELATED: China's new coronavirus outbreak raises fears for rest of the world

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

RELATED: 7-Eleven cancels Free Slurpee Day over coronavirus concerns

Globally, there have been over 8.2 million COVID-19 cases, resulting in over 445,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Below is an interactive John Hopkins University dashboard, showing a country-by-country breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases across the world.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view the interactive John Hopkins University dashboard

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.