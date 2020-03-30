Tracking Coronavirus: Florida surges up to more than 5,700 coronavirus cases, death toll at 71

article

FOX 35 News gives you the latest updates on coronavirus.

12 a.m. -- The "social distancing order" for Seminole County has begun. This permits businesses to remain open only if six feet of distance between individuals is maintained. Read more HERE.

5 a.m. -- The latest from the Florida Department of Health remains at 4,950 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. 4,768 of those are Florida residents. The others are non-Florida residents tested and isolated in the state. 633 of those with coronavirus in Florida are hospitalized. There have been 60 deaths as well.

5 a.m. -- School districts across Central Florida go back to class on Monday, but through virtual learning from home. Read more HERE.

10 a.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis issued two executive orders. One mandates "safer at home" guidelines across southeastern Florida. The other will allow retired law enforcement and healthcare workers to go back to work immediately if they chose to. Read more HERE.

Advertisement

10 a.m. -- Carnival Cruise Line announced that as coronavirus continues to impact global health and commerce, they have extended their pause in operations until May 11. Read more HERE.

11:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health announced the latest coronavirus numbers across the state. There are now 5,473 positive cases of coronavirus in Florida. 5,276 are Florida residents, while the others are non-Florida residents who tested positive for the virus and isolated in the state. 652 of those in the state with coronavirus are hospitalized. The death toll has increased to 63. Read more HERE.

1 p.m. -- Macy’s says it will stop paying tens of thousands of employees who were thrown out of work when the chain closed its stores in response to collapsing sales during the pandemic.

1:30 p.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis gave another coronavirus update from Palm Beach County.

2 p.m. -- Seminole County officials gave an update on coronavirus. The county is currently under a "social distancing" order and still feel that it is the most appropriate action at this time.

6 p.m. -- The Florida Department of Health said there are 5,704 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. The number of positive Florida residents is 5,489. The number of deaths rose to 71. CLICK HERE for more information.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News